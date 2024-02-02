Jackson Elementary Student of the week: Taizley Lincoln

Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

The Jackson Elementary Student of The Week is Taizley Lincoln!

Taizley Lincoln is a great student and friend! She works hard at school and enjoys learning. She does well in all subjects and always does her best! Taizley is kind and outgoing and makes sure to include other kids in all she does. At home, she enjoys making cotton candy and cookies with her family and hanging out with her many pets. Taizley is helpful and kind to her peers both inside and outside the classroom. She is a model student and classmate!

