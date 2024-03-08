Jackson Elementary Student of the week: Ashreen Jeanette Caballas

Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

The Jackson Elementary Student of The Week is Ashreen Jeanette Caballas!

Ashreen Jeanette Caballas joined our class after the school year began from the Philippines. Despite missing about the first month and a half of school, and being in a foreign country, she has jumped into our classroom enthusiastically. Ashreen loves learning, and always tries to do her best. She’s grown in all subjects, and shown that she is a lifelong learner. Ashreen is not only an excellent student, but a positive role model and a good friend. She is kind to all of her peers, and does her best to include everyone. We are grateful that she joined our class this year!

