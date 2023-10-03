Is this Wyoming’s best diner?

(Wyoming) – Reader’s Digest just released a lengthy article declaring each state’s favorite diner. While many traditional American diners disappeared in the 1970’s with the popularity of fast food, there are still a handful of great examples across Wyoming.

When it comes to the best, however, Reader’s Digest suggests it lies in Casper. Johnny J’s Diner is their top pick, saying;

Sometimes you just need a good hand-spun milkshake, which means you need a trip to Casper, Wyoming. Regardless of your favorite flavor or toppings, you can find some of the thickest, creamiest shakes at Johnny J’s ’50s-era soda fountain, along with malts, soda pop, and fizzy floats Advertisement

Johnny J’s has over 2,100 Google Reviews with a 4 1/2 star rating. Where is your favorite Wyoming diner? H/T: Johnny J’s Diner

Check out the full Reader’s Digest article here!