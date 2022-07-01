Indian Relay Races can be relived through video

(Fremont County, WY) – It was the first time since 2019 that Indian Relay races made it back to the Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Powwow. Multiple athletes competed in the events with single lap races and relay races.

The results can be found by clicking here.

County 10 provides a video of all the races that happened over the weekend courtesy of Buckle Up for Life. Official races can be watched on the County 10 Youtube channel.

Check below to find each individual day of races.

Day one races can be found by clicking here.

Day two races can be found by clicking here.

Day three races can be found by clicking here.