2022 Chief Washakie Messengers Indian Relay Races Championship results

(Fort Washakie, WY) – Saturday, June 25 was the Championship day for the 2022 Chief Washakie Messengers Indian Relay Races.
Below are the results of Saturday’s races.
Twinney Washakie of team Washakie Girlz placed 1st in the Ladies Race.
Cadyn Lonedog of team Mission Bred placed 1st in the Chief Race.
Winning the Kids Pony Relay was Nathan White Horse.
Team Oo Vee Das with rider Zia Washakie is the Ladies Relay Champions.
Team White Eagle with rider EJ Enos is the Men’s Relay Champions.
Congratulations! 🎉