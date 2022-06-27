2022 Chief Washakie Messengers Indian Relay Races Championship results

(Fort Washakie, WY) – Saturday, June 25 was the Championship day for the 2022 Chief Washakie Messengers Indian Relay Races.

Below are the results of Saturday’s races.

Twinney Washakie of team Washakie Girlz placed 1st in the Ladies Race.

Twinney Washakie wins the Ladies Race (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Cadyn Lonedog of team Mission Bred placed 1st in the Chief Race. Cadyn Lonedog wins the Chief Race (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Winning the Kids Pony Relay was Nathan White Horse. Nathan White Horse wins the Kids Pony Relay (h/t Eastern Shoshone Tribe)

Team Oo Vee Das with rider Zia Washakie is the Ladies Relay Champions. Team Oo Vee Das (h/t Eastern Shoshone Tribe)

Team White Eagle with rider EJ Enos is the Men’s Relay Champions. Team White Eagle (h/t Eastern Shoshone Tribe)

Congratulations! 🎉