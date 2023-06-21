In loving memory, Shawn Wortman

Shawn Thomas Wortman, 67, of Lander, Wyoming, passed away on May 28, 2023.

Shawn was born on November 7, 1955, to Idora and Marion Wortman, in Roswell, New Mexico. He spent his early years moving frequently throughout the country, as his father sought new opportunities within the road construction industry, eventually settling in Lander, WY, along with his 12 siblings: Michaela, Claudia, Suzanne, Karen, Kevin, Barbara, Marie, Teresa, Christine, Joseph, Mike, and Tom.

Always true to his roots, Shawn was an avid outdoorsman with a particular interest in searching for Native American artifacts and arrowheads. He was a skilled and talented artist and smith, working with wood and metal. His trades were both professional and personal throughout his life, and one could usually find Shawn working to create something from nothing. His projects ranged from custom design pieces to whole-home construction. His daughters remember fondly the hand-carved furniture and home improvements their dad crafted during their upbringing in Fernley, Nevada. Shawn’s artful creations are the embodiment of talent, and many cherished pieces will be admired by his family for

generations to come.

Shawn is survived by his three loving children, Kevin, Hilary, and Nikki, and five adoring grandchildren, McKenna, Teagan, Sylas, Taylynn, and Sunny. They were forever shaped by Shawn’s love of family, and will miss him dearly. Shawn is also survived by his siblings, Michaela, Claudia, Suzanne, Karen, Barbara, Christine, Joseph, Mike, and Tom.

Shawn’s family would like to send their most heartfelt gratitude to all those that cared for him during his last months of life. Specifically, the team of incredible women at Enhabit Home Health and Hospice, and all the friends and family that were by his side to ease his mind and pain.

Shawn will be welcomed in Heaven by his predeceased mother, Idora, father, Marion, and siblings, Marie, Kevin, and Teresa. In his final time on this world, Shawn expressed his sincere desire to not be mourned, but rather celebrated by those who loved him. In accordance, his family will be holding a celebration of life and returning Shawn’s remains to one of his most beloved places, Wiggins Fork, Wyoming, on Sunday, July 2nd. Anyone wishing to attend may email [email protected], for additional information.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send a remembrance to the above email, for

his family to share.

