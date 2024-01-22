In loving memory, Scotty C. Gordon

Scotty Creighton Gordon, was born on November 27, 1983, in Lander, Wyoming and passed away on January 14, 2024, in Billings, Montana. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held June 22nd at 3:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Riverton.

Scotty spent his formative years in Riverton, attending local schools and graduating from Riverton High School in 2002. On June 22, 2007, he married the love of his life, Jessicca L. Humphries, and together they built a beautiful family. Scotty was a dedicated father to his son Lyric K. Gordon and daughters Aspen K. and Riley L. Gordon.

He was the cherished son of Lori Gordon and Kenneth Gordon and a loving brother to Kelly.

Scotty dedicated over two decades to the welding profession, most recently at Cooper’s Welding. His commitment and skill as a welder left a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Scotty will be remembered for his love for family his support for his children. In his free-time, he enjoyed ice fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and figure 8 racing. But his favorite pastime was following his kids around to their different sporting events and being their #1 fan, especially motorcross for Lyric and barrel racing for Aspen and Riley.

Scotty is survived by his wife Jessicca, and children Lyric, Aspen and Riley, his mother, Lori Gordon, sister, Kelly (Justin) Fossey, sister-in-law Becky (Brian) Brower, brother-in-law Zane (Kaylee) Humphries, mother-in-law Carol (Dan) Lee, brother-in-law Hunter (Aurora) Lee, and Skyler Lee; and father-in-law Kelly Humphries; nieces and nephews, Madison and Karson Fossey, Brianna and Brady Brower, Maizee, Emerie, and Bowdie Humphries; Aunts Kathy Kenyon Blair and Susie Holiday; and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth Wayne Gordon, and grandparents James Scotty Gordon and Thelma Gordon.