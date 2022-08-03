In Loving Memory, Patrick “Spike” Garvin

Patrick “Spike” Garvin, 68, passed away at his home in Crowheart, WY on Monday, July 4, 2022. Per Spike’s request, no services will be held. A celebration of life dinner will take place Saturday, August 13, from 2-5 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Hall in Fort Washakie.

Spike was born December 18, 1953, in Lander, WY to Gerald and Patricia (Hereford) Garvin.

After high school, Spike joined the United States Navy and was assigned to aircraft carriers. He was honorably discharged from the Navy after 4 years of service. He returned to Wyoming where he resided for the remainder of his life. After the military he worked as a Union Sheetmetal worker and he worked for the BIA doing road construction until he retired to become a full-time rancher in Crowheart, WY.

On March 12, 2005, he married the love of his life, Eva Carina Svensson in Hulta, Sweden. After they married, they returned to Crowheart and began building their lives together.

Spike loved the outdoors, he enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips around his home and in the surrounding mountains. His favorite though was to be surrounded by all his dogs.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Carina, Mother Patricia (Hereford) Garvin, Father Gerald Garvin (Mary Jo), children Shane Garvin, Jamey (LeAnna) Nelson, Shannon Nelson, Sandra (Chad) Tamez, Sister Shelley Garvin, brother Michial (Wanda) Garvin, nieces Patryce (Shannon) Stephenson and Shandra (John) Koch, aunts Wanda Chase, Wandrae Kniffin and Jessie Wilcox, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Spike enjoyed a special relationship with his Swedish stepchildren, Agneta Nylander, Johnny (Helen) Sangskar, Jimmy (Piia) Nylander, and Anette (Robin) Karlsson, and several step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Eva O’Neal Kniffin (Ralph “Pat”), Lawrence Hereford, Eunice Garvin, aunts June Stagner, Theresa Grovum, uncle Glenn “Oakie” Hereford, nephew Justin Garvin, and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

