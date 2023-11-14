In loving memory, Kent Willard Wilkinson

Kent Willard Wilkinson, 76, of Casper, died Monday, October 23, 2023, at his home in Casper, Wyoming.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Lighthouse Bible Church, 1510 Lewis Street in Riverton, Wyoming. The Reverand Dale Adams will officiate. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Riverton. A viewing will be held prior to the service.

Kent Willard Wilkinson was born January 6, 1947, in Riverton, to Pat E.W. Wilkinson and Mabel L. (Phelps-Hughes) Wilkinson. He was the second child of seven children.

He was raised in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1966. Kent and his best friend, Bruce Hughes, signed up for the National Guard when they were juniors in high school.

Kent was drafted into the US Army shortly after graduation.

Kent went to trade school to study body and fender in Denver.

Kent was baptized and was a member of First Baptist Church in Riverton. He was strong in his faith, and read the bible from cover to cover many times.

Kent married Judy VanDeventer on March 27, 1974, in Jackson, Wyoming. They have two sons, Shawn Michael and Jeremy Pat. They later divorced.

Kent was a master carpenter, learning the trade from his father, and made a living doing jobs in Riverton and Fremont County. He later moved to Sturgis, South Dakota for several years, and then moved to Casper, Wyoming, continuing his trade as a carpenter.

Kent was passionate about the study of history and the words of our forefathers. He authored three books on this subject and was working on his fourth book when he passed.

He is survived by his mother, Mabel Applehans of Lander, son, Jeremy Pat Wilkinson (Jayme Donaldson), of Casper, five grandchildren; Krishawnda Marie Wilkinson of Lander, Conner Michael Wilkinson of Laramie, Trinity Nichole Wilkinson of Clearfield, Utah, Raelee Grace, and Willard Terry Wilkinson of Casper, five sisters, Aloma Ludlow, Carla (Tom) McCoy, and Nadine Dike of Riverton, Lorri (Jim) Sauer of Spring Creek, Nevada, Marva (Fritz) Pedersen of Mesa, Arizona, his former wife, Judy of Lander, and numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Pat Wilkinson, his son, Shawn Michael Wilkinson in October 2021, grandparents, Luther and Grace Wilkinson, and Jesse and Ruth Hughes, brother, Leon Wilkinson, sister-in-law Debbie Wilkinson, brother-in-law Hershel Dike, a nephew and two nieces.

Memorials may be made to Hillsdale College, 33 E College Street, Hillsdale, MI 49242 in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.