Idaho motorcyclist died in Lincoln County crash Sunday evening

(Lincoln County, WY) – On July 31, 2022, around 5:58 PM, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a motorcycle collision that occurred at milepost 72 on US-89, south of Afton, which resulted in one fatality, according to a release issued by the WHP.

The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Montpelier, Idaho resident Walter A. Castillo.

According to the report, Castillo was headed south on US-89 on a motorcycle, when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left.

Castillo then exited the right side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail, which caused him to be thrown from the motorcycle and down a steep embankment.

Castillo was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to injuries at the crash scene.

Alcohol use is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 56th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 60 in 2021, 64 in 2020, and 96 in 2019 to date