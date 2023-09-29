How ‘bout them apples? Get Bookmarked, Paint Your Wagon and play some pickleball all in one weekend in Fremont County!

As always, tons of stuff going on this weekend in Fremont County, and this time, it’s Lander that’s taking the show and bustling with activities, with Homecoming, the Bookmarked Festival, the annual Apple City Festival, a grand opening for their pickleball courts…and it should be lovely weather for all of it!

The harvest isn’t over, so head down to your local Saturday Farmers Markets this weekend…Riverton’s market is in the city hall parking lot on 816 South Federal from 9:00-11:00 a.m. (next week they’ll be heading back to the Little Wind Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds), The Lander Valley Farmers Market is from 9:00-11:30 a.m., on 3rd Street, and the Lander Local Food Market is from 9:00 a.m.-12 Noon, at the corner of South 2nd Street and Main Street. Fremont Local Market is having a “Meet the Producers” event on Sunday that you won’t want to miss!

I find myself now having to close all the windows at night, but I’m really loving the morning sweater weather. Nice hot cuppa coffee in hand, I’m definitely in my element and excited to see Wyoming’s beauty as all of the beautiful fall colors unfold. Before you know it, it’ll be wint…nope, not going to say the “W” word!

Advertisement

Have a great weekend! Whatever you plan on doing, be safe, drive safely to and from your destinations…but most of all, have fun!

On Friday…

Lander Art Center’s “Code of the West” exhibit continues through October 21, featuring a community interpretation of and inspiration from Western writer Zane Grey’s 1934 novel. Stop by this weekend, Friday to Saturday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 258 Main Street. Visit the Lander Art Center website or Facebook page, or call 307-349-0204 for more information.

It’s like an art show for writers (or a story festival for those who like to read)! Thirty-four writers from across Wyoming (and one from Colorado) will converge at the 4th Annual Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival tonight through Sunday, and there’s quite a roster! The Youth Flash Fiction Contest, Slam Poetry Contest will take place tonight at 5:30 p.m. in the Lander Library’s Carnegie Room (awards at 7:00 p.m.). There will be a Book Fair and Stories in the Park events in Centennial Park from 1:00-3:00 p.m,. On Saturday, there will be Fiction Readings by writers and authors in the morning and Non-Fiction Readings in the afternoon at the Lander Art Center on 258 Main Street. Keynote speaker the bestselling author Chris Bohjalian will speak on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the Wind River Room of the Inn at Lander, 260 Grandview Drive. Poetry Readings are in the Colter Loft (126 Main St.) on Sunday. Take a listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Sarah Reilley, Alma Law and Ami Vincent, and visit the Bookmarked Festival website or Facebook page to learn more.

Advertisement

Want to learn how to handle and pour epoxy resin? Artisan Alley out or Casper will be at Shoshoni Recreation Center tonight at 6:30 p.m., and will guide you, step by step, to create your very own Resin Geode Board! The class is $45 and is suitable for ages 7 and up. Looks like it’s not sold out (yet), so sign up now! More about Artisan Alley can be found on their Facebook page, and for stuff goin’ on at the Shoshoni Rec, visit their Facebook page, too!

Make it a date night! Central Wyoming College presents “Paint Your Wagon”, the classic story of rise and fall of an isolated town (heck, there are a lotta those in Wyoming!) at the height of the California Gold Rush. Shows are in the CWC Student Center Little Theatre tonight, tomorrow and Monday at 7:00 p.m., and on Sunday there’s a matinee show at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale online or at the box office…$12 for adults (ages 19-64), $10 for students and seniors (ages 3-18; 65-99). Take a listen to director Joey West in a County 10 podcast interview with Charene Herrera for a fun conversation about the show.

Feel like cuttin’ a rug? There’s a Friday Night Dance at the Riverton Senior Center, 303 East Lincoln from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Dance to the tunes of Dan Seelye & Packin’ the Mail. All are welcome (please no alcohol). For more info, call 307-856-6332.

Advertisement

On Saturday…

Calling all volunteers…it’s Cleanup Day! Celebrate 30 years of National Public Lands Day by volunteering for BLM’s Government Draw Cleanup Day today from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Government Draw recreation area east of Lander…this area is used for a variety of outdoor recreation activities throughout the year, so let’s make it look really nice! Meet at the first parking area past the cattle guard on Coal Mine Road. Contact the BLM Lander Field Office at 307-332-8400 to volunteer and to RSVP for lunch.

There’s a GFWC Food Drive going on today in Riverton from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Drop off your donations at the Riverton Library, Hampton Inn & Suites or Snyder Signature Properties. Most needed foods and items are: Rice, pasta, canned foods, canned vegetables, boxed foods, snack foods, juice boxes, cereal, water, coffee, sugar, utensils and cups. Food will be donated to the Christian Food Storehouse and Set Free Church. For more information, call 440-221-2910 and for more information about the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, visit their website at gfwcwyoming.org.

Advertisement

The Pickleball Courts Grand Opening celebrates the newly renovated pickleball courts, will be this morning from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Lander Valley High School. There will be a food truck and drinks…chat with some of the Popo Agie Pickleball Club members and try a game or two! Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Tom Varichak and Shauna Pickinpaugh! Open for all ages; for more information, and for more info, visit and join their Facebook group.

Did you know that Lander was known as “Apple City”? Well, find out all about it at the 4th Annual Apple City Festival today from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Pioneer Museum. There’ll be an Apple Pie contest (cash prizes!), local apple cider and apple samples, kids crafts, a petting zoo, and some speakers who are quite knowledgeable on the subject of Lander’s apple history. The museum is located at 1443 Main Street; for more information, visit their Facebook page or call 307-332-3373. Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Randy Wise and Cherie Lewis from the Pioneer Museum about this year’s festival!

On Sunday…

Now, I’m very sure that it isn’t “The Producers” (ala Mel Brooks), but Fremont Local Market in Riverton is having a “Meet the Producers” event today from 2:00-4:00 p.m. The market is celebrating 1 awesome year in business, and what a wonderful year it has been, supporting all of our farmers’ market producers and providing an indoor venue through the winter! For more information, check out the Fremont Local Market Facebook page.

Don’t forget to get your events, activities, classes, workshops, fundraisers, etc. on County 10’s events calendar, and with the holidays fast approaching, you’ll want to get those events posted early! It’s easy to do…just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, then enter all of your event info…you can even upload a poster or flyer! Share your posts on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Pinterest.