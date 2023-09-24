Coffee Time: Apple slingshots, pie contests, fresh pressed cider and more at Lander’s 2023 Apple Fest; tune in for details

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Randy Wise and Cherie Lewis from the Fremont County Pioneer Museum.

Wise and Lewis stopped by to talk about the 2023 Apple Fest, which will be happening September 30 at the Museum from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.

Wise and Lewis fill us in on what to expect from the annual tradition, which this year will include a giant apple slingshot, a pie baking contest, an applesauce eating contest for kids, fresh pressed cider, hard cider for sale, crafts in the Livery Stable, horse rides and more.

Get all the details from Wise and Lewis in the full Coffee Time interview below!







