Household Hazardous Waste FREE Drop Off Event July 15

The Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District is hosting a free drop off event to dispose of household hazardous waste on July 15 at the Lander Landfill, 52 Beebee Road. The hours for drop off will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hazardous items accepted: Used Oil, Freon, Ag. Chemicals, Aerosols, Lithium Batteries, Oil-Based Paints, Solvents, Unknown Materials we can sample onsite and determine acceptance. Prescription Medications for donation or deactivation will also be accepted.

Unacceptable items include: Explosives, Radioactive waste, Asbestos, and etc.

Always free and acceptable: Standard recyclables, Scrap metal, Appliances, Used motor oil, Anti-freeze, Lead-acid batteries, Electronic waste, and Latex paint.

For additional information on waste disposal, waste diversion and recycling please call 307-332-7040 and check trashmatters.org. For additional information on prescription disposal contact Fremont County Prevention Program at 307-851-1667 or [email protected]