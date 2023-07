(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous today than yesterday, some with heavy rain and strong wind.

Chances of storms will decrease Tuesday and Wednesday before increasing again later in the week.

High temperatures will be in the 80’s and 90’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 50’s and 60’s.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR