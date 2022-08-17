Hoping & Coping – Living Life with Chronic Pain, two presentations in August

JOIN FREMONT THERAPY GROUP FOR A TALK ABOUT PAIN

Justin Willis, Clinic Director of the Rock Springs team will be speaking about living with chronic pain in Riverton and Lander at the end of August. He will be sharing resources, education, and exercise: strategies for improving function, coping, and managing pain through exercise and movement.

August 29, 2022

5:30-6:30 pm

Fremont Therapy – Lander

(307) 332-5240

8168 Highway 789 Register for Lander

August 30, 2022

5:30-6:30 pm

Fremont Therapy – Riverton

(307) 856-7021

2002 W Sunset Register for Riverton

Justin earned his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Idaho State University, and his Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Brigham Young University. Expanding on his DPT, Justin has completed the esteemed Fellowship in Therapeutic Pain Specialist (TPS) through Evidence in Motion and International Spine & Pain Institute with Purdue University.

Fellows gain an exceptional understanding of pain mechanisms and their impact on the pain experience and enhance their clinical decision-making through thorough consideration of bio-psycho-social factors. The Fellowship in Pain Sciences fosters a community of first-in-class clinicians and equips them to revolutionize care for patients with complex or chronic pain.

TPS is the highest clinical competency of evaluation and treatment of pain that a practitioner can earn. Justin uses these valuable Pain Neuroscience Education skills to help patients conquer pain and teach therapeutic strategies to take control of their discomfort.