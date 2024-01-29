Hockey results from Jan. 26-28; games return this coming weekend

(Riverton, WY) – It was a huge weekend of hockey for the River Rats! 10 games were played in a three-day span at the rink in Riverton. Below are the results from each game.

Friday, Jan. 26:

14U: Riverton A – 6 vs. Jackson A – 5

Saturday, Jan. 27:

14U: Riverton A – 2 vs. Jackson A – 3

10U: Riverton Black – 3 vs. Yellowstone Maroon – 20

12U A: Riverton A – 1 vs. Cody A – 3

12U B: Riverton B – 2 vs. Laramie Green – 7

HS/18UB: Riverton B – 1 vs. Cody B – 13

Sunday, Jan. 28:

10U: Riverton Black – 1 vs. Yellowstone Maroon – 18

12U A: Riverton A – 2 vs. Cody A – 7

12U B: Riverton B – 4 vs. Laramie Green – 9

HS/18UB: Riverton B – 1 vs. Cody B – 6

For full weekend results, click here.

Head to the ice rink at 542 N. Smith Road to catch a game or three this coming weekend! Check out the schedule below, and don’t forget that the concessions will be up and running (and proceeds go to Fremont County Ice Hockey)! h/t Fremont County Ice Hockey