    Hockey results from Jan. 26-28; games return this coming weekend

    Amanda Fehring
    (h/t Vince Tropea, County 10)

    (Riverton, WY) – It was a huge weekend of hockey for the River Rats! 10 games were played in a three-day span at the rink in Riverton. Below are the results from each game.

    Friday, Jan. 26:

    14U: Riverton A – 6 vs. Jackson A – 5

    Saturday, Jan. 27:

    14U: Riverton A – 2 vs. Jackson A – 3
    10U: Riverton Black – 3 vs. Yellowstone Maroon – 20
    12U A: Riverton A – 1 vs. Cody A – 3
    12U B: Riverton B – 2 vs. Laramie Green – 7
    HS/18UB: Riverton B – 1 vs. Cody B – 13

    Sunday, Jan. 28:

    10U: Riverton Black – 1 vs. Yellowstone Maroon – 18
    12U A: Riverton A – 2 vs. Cody A – 7
    12U B: Riverton B – 4 vs. Laramie Green – 9
    HS/18UB: Riverton B – 1 vs. Cody B – 6

    For full weekend results, click here.

    Head to the ice rink at 542 N. Smith Road to catch a game or three this coming weekend! Check out the schedule below, and don’t forget that the concessions will be up and running (and proceeds go to Fremont County Ice Hockey)!

    h/t Fremont County Ice Hockey
