(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous throughout the day, especially East of the Divide.

Heavy rain is possible in central Wyoming tonight when local flooding will be possible, but Friday will gradually dry out with warmer weather for Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s for most today, with Shoshoni at 71 degrees, and lows will be in the 40’s tonight.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR