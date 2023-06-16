Heavy rainfall, possible flooding today; showers expected to taper off tonight into Saturday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, rain will continue in central Wyoming this morning, heavy at times with local flooding still possible.

Rain will taper to showers this afternoon and is expected to end tonight.

Saturday now looks the be the warmer and drier day, with any thunderstorms restricted to northern parts of the state.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 60’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s for most.

Dubois is likely to dip into the upper 30’s. h/t NWSR