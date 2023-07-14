Headley’s case reopened following potential probation revocation

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – Korbin Headley, one of four parties involved in the January 4th, 2019 murders of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez, allegedly violated terms of his probation, according to a petition for revocation filed by the State of Wyoming on May 5.

Headley, who pled “no contest” to the accessory after the fact felony charge filed against him after entering into a plea agreement, was sentenced to serve out the three year prison sentence under supervised probation, with further prison time suspended unless violation of said probation occurred, as per the plea agreement.

The probation revocation petition claims that Headley made the following parole violations, based on an affidavit filed by a Probation and Parole agent:

“On or about May 2, 2023, said Defendant admitted to having law enforcement contact without notifying his Probation Agent within 24 hours.“

“On or about May 2, 2023, said Defendant admitted to consuming alcohol.“

“On or about May 2, 2023, said Defendant admitted to being with someone consuming alcohol.“

“On or about May 2, 2023, said Defendant admitted to having contact with family member of the victim.“

A warrant for Headley’s arrest was then issued on May 15, resulting in a May 18 revocation hearing where he denied the allegations made in the petition.

Following a June 6 evidentiary hearing, a dispositional hearing was set for September 28, the next step in determining potential sentencing on the matter.

