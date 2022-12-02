Change of plea hearing held for party involved in 2019 Riverton double homicide; further deliberation awaits Pre-Sentence, Status Reports

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – A change of plea hearing for Bryce Teran, one of four parties involved in the January 4th, 2019 murders of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez, was held Thursday, December 1.

The hearing was overseen by the Honorable Judge Jason Conder.

Advertisement

Teran currently faces three felony charges, including two counts of felony murder and one count of aiding and abetting burglary.

As for his reported role in the double homicide, court documents indicate Teran was directed by an armed Brandon Monroe to drive to Jocelyn Watt’s residence near City Park in Riverton on the evening of January 3rd, 2019.

He then parked in the alley and waited with Korbin Headley while Monroe and Patrick SunRhodes entered and returned from the residence. Teran later reportedly claimed at his January 19 preliminary hearing that it was concerning “that Monroe had a gun and that he didn’t know what was going to happen.”

As per stipulations made in the plea agreement, which was filed June 30 of this year, Teran pled “no contest” to the aiding and abetting felony charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and $10,000 fine.

Advertisement

Combined with the “no contest” plea, Teran’s completion of the terms in the plea agreement would result in the felony murder charges being dropped.

Portions of the filed plea agreement state the following:

The Defendant shall waive and does waive his right to a speedy trial and shall agree to remain in custody and delay his sentencing until completion of the related cases of Patrick Sunrhodes, Brandon Monroe, and Korbin Headley.

The Defendant agrees to testify truthfully at the trials of Patrick Sunrhodes, Brandon Monroe, and Korbin Headley. Defendant will also testify at any suppression hearings or juvenile transfer hearings or any other hearings regarding his co-defendants.

Upon completion of the requirements of this plea agreement including truthful trial testimony by the Defendant at the trials of Patrick Sunrhodes, Brandon Monroe, and Korbin Headley, the state shall dismiss the remaining counts of the amended information and the court will proceed with sentencing the Defendant. The court shall determine an appropriate sentence after argument by the parties within the confines of the law.

Before the court makes a decision, Judge Conder ordered a Pre-Sentence Report with a hopeful February 3 completion, and a tentative February 17 Status Report, at which point an estimated date for ensuing sentencing will be known.

Advertisement

As stated above, Teran will remain in custody, with any sentencing delayed until completion of the related cases and his testimonies therein.

The statuses of the three other parties involved are currently in various stages; County 10 will provide updates on those cases and Teran’s when they become available.