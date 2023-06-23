Havin’ some fun, doin’ some good this weekend in Fremont County

It’s hard to believe that next week is the last week of June…where did the month go? I know we’re all gearing up for the Independence Day weekend, but there’s a whole lot going this weekend, too!

You can catch a rodeo or two, a pow wow, a huge town yard sale, a cornhole tournament, and a softball game, all for great causes…that seems to be the feel and theme for a lot of these events in our Fremont County’s communities…havin’ a whole lotta fun while doin’ a whole lotta good! We have some huge hearts and generous spirits here. Feelin’ the love!

Looks like there’s some garage sale action going on, too…check out County 10’s Garage Sales and plan your treasure-hunting route…if you’re having one, you can post yours, too!

Advertisement

July is just around the corner, and the month is always jam-packed with things to do! Mark your calendars for the 1838 Rendezvous June 28-July 2, Lander’s Pioneer Days festivities, Arts in Action’s Day in the Park on July 8, the Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally July 14-16, and before you know it, the Fremont County Fair will be a-moovin’ and a-groovin’!

Weather-wise, it should be a beautiful weekend, so take a look-see at what’s going on, and have a great time in 10!

On Friday…

Wyoming’s largest and oldest pow wow…the 63rd Annual Eastern Shoshone Indian Days…starts today and runs through the entire weekend! Grand Entries are tonight at 7 p.m., Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Indian games start on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Dancers include jingle, grass, traditional, fancy shawl, fancy feather, and more! There will be a drum contest, parade, hand game tournament, food and vendor booths…check out the website for more information.

Advertisement

What do they say about a minimalist’s yard sale? Not a whole lot (insert rimshot here)…but there will be a whole lot of stuff to rummage through this weekend at Pavillion’s Town Wide Yard Sale from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday. Plan your treasure hunt, get some great finds!

Bags will fly tonight for the CWC Booster Club benefit cornhole tournament tonight at the Riverton Country Club. Registration is at 5:30 p.m.; bags start flyin’ at 6:00 p.m. If you don’t have a partner, that’s ok, they’ll pair you up. Casual and Advanced Doubles Divisions, with guaranteed payouts to both divisions! For more information, visit the Fremont County Cornhole Facebook group.

And don’t forget to rodeo-up every Friday night as the Dubois Friday Night Rodeos are in full swing for the summer! Calf and steer riding, open, Junior and Pee-wee barrels, bronc riding, team roping and more…always a great time for family and friends. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6-12, and FREE for kids 5 and under. Stay updated on their Facebook page.

Advertisement

On Saturday…

Get your coffee to go and head to your local farmers’ markets! Riverton’s market is from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the Riverton City Hall parking lot. The Lander Valley Farmers Market goes from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. on 3rd Street, and Lander Local Market goes from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Centennial Park, and

Have you been to Castle Gardens? Today is the perfect opportunity and it looks like it’ll be a beautiful day for Chris Bromley to take you on the Wind RIver Visitor’s Council Adventure Trek to this amazing petroglyph site. It’s just $20 for the bus ride; wear good walking shoes, bring a sack lunch and water. Call the Riverton Museum at 307-856-2665 to make your reservation and more information, or visit their Facebook page.

Advertisement

There will be a Westlake Auctioneers auction today at 9:30 a.m. at 124 Valley Circle in Riverton. Photo equipment, tack, and fishing gear, household goods, dog kennel, a playground set…come check it all out! Visit Westlake Auctioneers’ website at westlakeauctioneers.com for more information.

And besides that huge yard sale going on in Pavillion, the Jeff Strock & Aaron McGuffy Rodeos take place this weekend at the Pavillion Rodeo Grounds. The Ranch Rodeo starts today at 10 a.m. with team branding, team doctoring, wild cow riding, trailer loading and monkey on a barrel. Team roping starts at around 4:00 p.m. The Kids Rodeo is on Sunday. Call Sierra at 307-240-0197 or Dionne at 307-438-2388 for more information.

Softball for a great cause! Eight teams are competing for the first year of the Battle for Mental Health First Responder’s Co-Ed Softball Tournament on Saturday and Sunday at the East Softball Complex in Riverton. Pool play begins at today 8 am on Saturday; bracket play is on Sunday. Proceeds go to towards Wyoming L.A.S.T. Team. For more information visit their Facebook page or call 307-840-4447.

If you don’t have your events on the County 10 event calendar…what are you waiting for? Activities, receptions, open houses, programs, meetings, classes, workshops, etc…don’t let your events come and go without posting ‘em where everyone can see ‘em! Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and input your information. Don’t forget that your posts are also shareable on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.