Riverton Museum: Visit and tour the Castle Gardens petroglyphs on Saturday

(Riverton, WY) If you haven’t been to Castle Gardens…or if you have, but it’s been a while…the Riverton Museum will be providing the opportunity to visit and learn about the rock formations and petroglyphs of the area this Saturday, June 24 as a part of their Adventure Trek series.

Leading the tour will be retired BLM archeologist Craig Bromley. “What you’ll be seeing are signs left by different Native tribes who left traces and symbols of their presence there,“ he said. “We don’t know why they would travel to and visit that remote spot in particular, but there’s a feeling you get when you visit this area that is of spiritual significance…you will definitely feel it.”

Castle Gardens is located about 45 miles east of Riverton. According to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) website, the name of the area “comes from the outcropping of sandstone which the wind has eroded into fanciful shapes resembling the turrets and towers of a castle.”

The trek is $20 per person. Reservations are required for the roundtrip bus tour to and from the historic site. Participants should meet at the Riverton Museum no later than 10:00 a.m., wear good walking shoes, and bring water and a sack lunch. Call the museum at 307-856-2665 to make your reservation. Castle Gardens Petroglyphs Site. h/t Carol Harper

Visit the Riverton Museum’s website or Facebook page for information and updates on these and more events and activities, such as Adventure Treks, the Discovery Speaker Series, and the next Children’s Exploration event about local wildlife with Rene Schell on Wednesday, June 28.