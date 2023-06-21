We are rodeoing in Dubois every Friday night!

Sponsored by Dubois Friday Night Rodeo
LOTS TO DO IN DUBOIS~~~     IT’S DEFINITELY WHERE THE ACTION IS!

June 9 was the first DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO and we followed it up on June 16 with a great Rodeo! Bring the kids and let them ride a sheep for FREE (50 lb limit)!!

Great Stock, $2500 Added money each week and the best FAMILY FRIENDLY ATMOSPHERE around!!  

Thanks to the WYOMING COMMUNITY FOUNDATION and some additional sponsors, we have added brand new BUCKING CHUTES & ROPING CHUTE to the Dubois Facilities!! What a wonderful improvement and thanks to those who worked so hard to install them!!

CHUTE SPONSORS:  SUNNYSIDE CHURCH-KINNEAR, LIVEWATER PROPERTIES, PARADISE VALLEY ELECTRIC, ERIKS GOODWIN, REALTOR, RUSTIC PINE TAVERN

Photos Courtesy of Roger Dill

Results June 9:

Pee Wee Barrels

1st Tawni Nicholls, 18.99

2nd Gracy Hoover  24.65

3rd Harper Nicholls 29.38

4th Briella Nicholls  31.21

Calf Riding

1st Eli Ruby  73

Steer Riding

1st Eion Murray  88

2nd Bre’zhon Spang  84

Jr Barrels

1st Caylin Cooper  19.871

2nd Sami Becker    19.979

3rd Cashlynn Cooper  20.225

Open Barrels

1st Dana Nicholls 18.918

2nd Desiree Cooper  19.257

3rd Charley Cox  19.288

4th Victoria Lilly  19.80

Ranch Broncs

1st Kacy Conner 85

Breakaway 

1st Lanna Jordan  3.2

2nd Lacey Nicholls 3.46

3rd Tuesday Washakie  12.4

Team Roping

1st  Corbin Nicholls/Clint Brower  6.39

2nd Corbin Nicholls/Dahl Nicholls 8.53

3rd  Clint Brower/Dahl Nicholls 11.46

Bull Riding

1st Jace Mitchell  87

Guest Ranch Event

1st  Pinto Ranch  38.1

Results  June 16

Pee Wee Barrels

1st Josie Hill 29.46

Calf Riding

1st Eli Gideon  75

2nd Kayson Sharp  72

Jr Barrels

1st Irelynn Campbell  18.78

2nd Sami Becker   19.01

3rd Taytm Washakie  19.45

4th Katie Cooper  20.23

Open Barrels

1st Charley Cox  18.26

2nd Aislyn Vroman  18.34

3rd Jalee Brown  18.67

4th Desiree Cooper 18.75

Ranch Broncs

1st Kacy Conner  85

2nd Gary Wager 79

Steer Wrestling

1st Cannon Campbell  8.43

Breakaway

1st Piper Naylon  3.29

2nd Desiree Cooper  7.87

Team Roping

1st Mickey Harrington/Mort Yoakum  14.43

Bull Riding

1st Jace Mitchell  83

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

Entries Thursday evenings from 7-9:00 pm, please call 307-710-7080.

Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE

We would like to thank the following Event Sponsors:

Fremont Motors – Lander
Whitetail Properties
Wyoming Community Bank
Diamond D Land & Cattle, Dubois

New bucking chutes & roping chutes were made possible by the Wyoming Community Foundation.

