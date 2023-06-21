We are rodeoing in Dubois every Friday night!

LOTS TO DO IN DUBOIS~~~ IT’S DEFINITELY WHERE THE ACTION IS!
June 9 was the first DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO and we followed it up on June 16 with a great Rodeo! Bring the kids and let them ride a sheep for FREE (50 lb limit)!!
Great Stock, $2500 Added money each week and the best FAMILY FRIENDLY ATMOSPHERE around!!
Thanks to the WYOMING COMMUNITY FOUNDATION and some additional sponsors, we have added brand new BUCKING CHUTES & ROPING CHUTE to the Dubois Facilities!! What a wonderful improvement and thanks to those who worked so hard to install them!!
CHUTE SPONSORS: SUNNYSIDE CHURCH-KINNEAR, LIVEWATER PROPERTIES, PARADISE VALLEY ELECTRIC, ERIKS GOODWIN, REALTOR, RUSTIC PINE TAVERN
Photos Courtesy of Roger Dill
Results June 9:
Pee Wee Barrels
1st Tawni Nicholls, 18.99
2nd Gracy Hoover 24.65
3rd Harper Nicholls 29.38
4th Briella Nicholls 31.21
Calf Riding
1st Eli Ruby 73
Steer Riding
1st Eion Murray 88
2nd Bre’zhon Spang 84
Jr Barrels
1st Caylin Cooper 19.871
2nd Sami Becker 19.979
3rd Cashlynn Cooper 20.225
Open Barrels
1st Dana Nicholls 18.918
2nd Desiree Cooper 19.257
3rd Charley Cox 19.288
4th Victoria Lilly 19.80
Ranch Broncs
1st Kacy Conner 85
Breakaway
1st Lanna Jordan 3.2
2nd Lacey Nicholls 3.46
3rd Tuesday Washakie 12.4
Team Roping
1st Corbin Nicholls/Clint Brower 6.39
2nd Corbin Nicholls/Dahl Nicholls 8.53
3rd Clint Brower/Dahl Nicholls 11.46
Bull Riding
1st Jace Mitchell 87
Guest Ranch Event
1st Pinto Ranch 38.1
Results June 16
Pee Wee Barrels
1st Josie Hill 29.46
Calf Riding
1st Eli Gideon 75
2nd Kayson Sharp 72
Jr Barrels
1st Irelynn Campbell 18.78
2nd Sami Becker 19.01
3rd Taytm Washakie 19.45
4th Katie Cooper 20.23
Open Barrels
1st Charley Cox 18.26
2nd Aislyn Vroman 18.34
3rd Jalee Brown 18.67
4th Desiree Cooper 18.75
Ranch Broncs
1st Kacy Conner 85
2nd Gary Wager 79
Steer Wrestling
1st Cannon Campbell 8.43
Breakaway
1st Piper Naylon 3.29
2nd Desiree Cooper 7.87
Team Roping
1st Mickey Harrington/Mort Yoakum 14.43
Bull Riding
1st Jace Mitchell 83
Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!
Entries Thursday evenings from 7-9:00 pm, please call 307-710-7080.
Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE
We would like to thank the following Event Sponsors:
Fremont Motors – Lander
Whitetail Properties
Wyoming Community Bank
Diamond D Land & Cattle, Dubois
New bucking chutes & roping chutes were made possible by the Wyoming Community Foundation.