We are rodeoing in Dubois every Friday night!

LOTS TO DO IN DUBOIS~~~ IT’S DEFINITELY WHERE THE ACTION IS!

June 9 was the first DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO and we followed it up on June 16 with a great Rodeo! Bring the kids and let them ride a sheep for FREE (50 lb limit)!!

Great Stock, $2500 Added money each week and the best FAMILY FRIENDLY ATMOSPHERE around!!

Thanks to the WYOMING COMMUNITY FOUNDATION and some additional sponsors, we have added brand new BUCKING CHUTES & ROPING CHUTE to the Dubois Facilities!! What a wonderful improvement and thanks to those who worked so hard to install them!!

CHUTE SPONSORS: SUNNYSIDE CHURCH-KINNEAR, LIVEWATER PROPERTIES, PARADISE VALLEY ELECTRIC, ERIKS GOODWIN, REALTOR, RUSTIC PINE TAVERN

Photos Courtesy of Roger Dill

Results June 9:

Pee Wee Barrels

1st Tawni Nicholls, 18.99

2nd Gracy Hoover 24.65

3rd Harper Nicholls 29.38

4th Briella Nicholls 31.21

Calf Riding

1st Eli Ruby 73

Steer Riding

1st Eion Murray 88

2nd Bre’zhon Spang 84

Jr Barrels

1st Caylin Cooper 19.871

2nd Sami Becker 19.979

3rd Cashlynn Cooper 20.225

Open Barrels

1st Dana Nicholls 18.918

2nd Desiree Cooper 19.257

3rd Charley Cox 19.288

4th Victoria Lilly 19.80

Ranch Broncs

1st Kacy Conner 85

Breakaway

1st Lanna Jordan 3.2

2nd Lacey Nicholls 3.46

3rd Tuesday Washakie 12.4

Team Roping

1st Corbin Nicholls/Clint Brower 6.39

2nd Corbin Nicholls/Dahl Nicholls 8.53

3rd Clint Brower/Dahl Nicholls 11.46

Bull Riding

1st Jace Mitchell 87

Guest Ranch Event

1st Pinto Ranch 38.1

Results June 16

Pee Wee Barrels

1st Josie Hill 29.46

Calf Riding

1st Eli Gideon 75

2nd Kayson Sharp 72

Jr Barrels

1st Irelynn Campbell 18.78

2nd Sami Becker 19.01

3rd Taytm Washakie 19.45

4th Katie Cooper 20.23

Open Barrels

1st Charley Cox 18.26

2nd Aislyn Vroman 18.34

3rd Jalee Brown 18.67

4th Desiree Cooper 18.75

Ranch Broncs

1st Kacy Conner 85

2nd Gary Wager 79

Steer Wrestling

1st Cannon Campbell 8.43

Breakaway

1st Piper Naylon 3.29

2nd Desiree Cooper 7.87

Team Roping

1st Mickey Harrington/Mort Yoakum 14.43

Bull Riding

1st Jace Mitchell 83

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

Entries Thursday evenings from 7-9:00 pm, please call 307-710-7080.

Admission prices (cash only)

Adults $15

Kids $10

Kids 5 and under FREE

We would like to thank the following Event Sponsors:

Fremont Motors – Lander

Whitetail Properties

Wyoming Community Bank

Diamond D Land & Cattle, Dubois

New bucking chutes & roping chutes were made possible by the Wyoming Community Foundation.