Activate10: CWC Booster Club benefit cornhole tournament happening June 23

(Riverton, WY) – Friday, June 23 is the CWC Booster Club benefit tournament at the Riverton Country Club, 4275 Country Club Dr. Registration begins at 5:30 pm and the tournament starts at 6:00 pm. Riverton Farmers Insurance sponsored this tournament.

Thanks to our corporate sponsor for providing the guaranteed payouts, shared Ed Newbold, Fremont County Cornhole League President. This ensures all tournament proceeds go to charity.

They have two divisions to accommodate all skill levels: Casual for new or occasional backyard BBQ players and Advanced for very familiar or league players – prize money for both divisions.

If you don’t have a partner, come anyway as they always help pair folks up. We also have house bags you can use if you don’t have your own.