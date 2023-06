(For Washakie, WY) – The 63rd Annual Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Powwow will be taking place from Friday, June 23rd to Sunday, June 25, at the Fort Washakie Powwow grounds.

(Listen to Co-MC George Abeyta talk about the Powwow on KOVE’s Coffee Time, here.)

The full informational flyer is below.

