Haslam honored at Fremont County Fire Protection District’s Awards Banquet

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District held its 2023 District Appreciation Awards Banquet last weekend, according to a Facebook post.

During the banquet, Craig Haslam’s dad, Lloyd Haslam, presented him with a helmet on behalf of the district in honor of his retirement as District Chief, a position he held for 17 years. h/t FCFPD via Facebook

The banquet also recognized several district members. Below is the list of the recipients of awards and certifications.

Chief’s Award – Mike Sparks

Firefighter of the Year – Ronnie “Joe” Meade

Deputy Chief’s Award – Tucker Prante

Firefighter 1 Certifications – Terry Appleby, Harley Hamilton, Andrew Henderson, Marta Johann, Eric Moore, Garret Neil, Tucker Prante, Shawn Raymond, William “Cody” Scott, Barbara Townsend

Firefighter 2 – Tucker Prante, William “Cody” Scott

Fire Service Instructor 1 – Mike Miller, Rich Rogers

Retired Firefighters honored in Memory – Eugene Raymond, Rodney Trumble

Photos of the banquet can be viewed here.