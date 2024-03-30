More

    Haslam honored at Fremont County Fire Protection District’s Awards Banquet

    Amanda Fehring
    Craig Haslam was presented a helmet on behalf of the district (h/t FCFPD via Facebook)

    (Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District held its 2023 District Appreciation Awards Banquet last weekend, according to a Facebook post.

    During the banquet, Craig Haslam’s dad, Lloyd Haslam, presented him with a helmet on behalf of the district in honor of his retirement as District Chief, a position he held for 17 years.

    h/t FCFPD via Facebook

    The banquet also recognized several district members. Below is the list of the recipients of awards and certifications.

    Chief’s Award – Mike Sparks
    Firefighter of the Year – Ronnie “Joe” Meade
    Deputy Chief’s Award – Tucker Prante
    Firefighter 1 Certifications – Terry Appleby, Harley Hamilton, Andrew Henderson, Marta Johann, Eric Moore, Garret Neil, Tucker Prante, Shawn Raymond, William “Cody” Scott, Barbara Townsend
    Firefighter 2 – Tucker Prante, William “Cody” Scott
    Fire Service Instructor 1 – Mike Miller, Rich Rogers
    Retired Firefighters honored in Memory – Eugene Raymond, Rodney Trumble

    Photos of the banquet can be viewed here.

