Fremont County Fire Protection District Chief announces retirement; interim District Chief named

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District has announced the retirement of District Chief Craig Haslam, according to a release shared on the FCFPD Facebook page on December 19.

Chief Haslam began serving the department in July of 1981, and has been District Chief ever since January of 2007.

The release states that even after 43 years of service, Haslam will still continue to assist the FCFPD on a volunteer basis.

The FCFPD has also announced that Division Chief Ron Wempen has been selected to serve as interim District Chief, and will assume his duties beginning on January 1, 2024, following Haslam’s last official day on December 31, 2023.

Wempen has been with the FCFPD since 2001, bringing roughly 23 years of experience, the release adds.

