HappeningNow: The Wyoming Life Resource Center Fall Festival has fun for the whole family

(Lander, WY) – Be sure to head on over to the Wyoming Life Resource Center (WLRC) tonight for the Fall Festival, happening right now at the WLRC grounds until 8:00 PM.

Root beer floats, snacks galore, yard games, a dunk tank with costumed dunkees, music from local act Nightfire, rides on the WLRC train and much more are just a short drive away, and as folks from the WLRC recently said on Coffee Time, community events like these are super meaningful to the residents!

Check out some photos of all the fun below!

h/t Vince Tropea, County 10