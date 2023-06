(Riverton, WY) – The inaugural Grilled event is underway at Porter’s until 3 pm today, June 17.

Kid carnival, FREE hot dogs and hamburgers, County 10’s Dad Olympics, and a ‘Grilled’ challenge where 3 competitors will battle it out over the BBQ to find the best burger in town. Prizes and giveaways happening all day long!

Head over to 750 E Sunset Drive for this free event! Click here to read more!