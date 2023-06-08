whatsgrillin, Fremont County? Stop by Porter’s on June 17 and find out!

Get fired up for an unforgetta-burger experience on Saturday, June 17th, as Porter’s presents the sizzlingly spectacular Father’s Day extravaganza! This action-packed event guarantees non-stop entertainment that will have the whole family flipping with joy.

To spice things up, Porter’s Staff will be igniting the grills, serving up a lip-smacking FREE lunch that will make the taste buds and your wallet do a happy dance.

But hold on to your buns, folks! Prepare for the smokin’ hot Porter’s GRILLED Challenge, where three sizzling celebrity contenders will battle it out, flaunting their BBQ skills to create the most finger-lickin’ burger. You can cheer on your favorite as Alma Law, Vince Tropea and Patrick Edwards take to the grill with their basket of goodies. Celebrity judge, Will Hill from County 10 will join restauranteurs, James Bunker from Bunk’s BBQ and Jerry Zhang from Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse to provide entertaining critique and choose the king of all burgers.

But the excitement doesn’t end there. Get ready for the County 10 Dad Olympics, where dads will compete in a series of side-splitting and exhilarating challenges, showcasing their incredible dad superpowers. The first 10 dads to sign up will have the chance to prove themselves and win big! Laugh WITH these dads as they run a timed obstacle course with challenges that are sure to entertain.

Only for Special Occasions, Necktie Race: How fast can you tie a necktie?

How fast can you tie a necktie? The Burger Flip: How high can you flip a burger and nail the landing?!

How high can you flip a burger and nail the landing?! Bust a Move! Hula Hoop Challenge: Let’s see the hip motion! One full turn.

Let’s see the hip motion! One full turn. Gone fishing! How fast can you bait a hook?

How fast can you bait a hook? Doody Diaper Change: Show mommy how a man changes a diaper.

Think you have what it takes to be the Dadlympic champion? Click here to enter!

Meanwhile, the little ones will have a blast at the Kid Carnival, featuring face painting by the one and only Face Painting Pro, a bounce-tastic house, and fun games that will have them jumping for joy. How does a hot tub full of rubber duckies sound? Pick a duck and win a prize!

From 11:30 am to 3 pm, the day will be a sizzlefest of fun for everyone! Prizes and swag will be handed out throughout the event, so keep those peepers peeled for a chance to win. Don’t miss out on this epic Father’s Day weekend hootenanny at Porter’s – it’s a day that will sear itself into your memories forever!

Now, let’s fire up those grills and make this Father’s Day an absolute grill-iant affair!

Don’t forget to enter the #whatsgrillin photo contest before it’s too late! The contest ends on June 20th so that gives you less than two weeks to take the perfect grilling photo. All you have to do is snap a picture, upload it to Facebook (make sure your post is set to public) with the hashtag #whatsgrillin, and be sure to tag Porter’s Mountain View Supply in the post. Simply grill and snap!

You could win one of two great prizes.

First place wins you a shiny new “Spirit II E210” Weber gas grill from Porters.

Second place wins a 50lb grilling meat box from Genuine Meats .

Now get grillin’!