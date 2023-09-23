HappeningNow: Get in the fall spirit at the Riverton Fall Harvest Festival, going on until 6:00 PM

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Fall Harvest Festival is in full swing on Main Street, with vendors, food galore, kids games and plenty of fall fun still going on until 6:00 PM. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10



The Cupcake Contest just took place, and the results are already in, with Jamie's vanilla pumpkin chai taking first, and Shawna's caramel apple cupcake nabbing second place. h/t County 10



There’s still time to make it to the Fall Harvest Festival Cake Walk hosted by County 10/Jack FM outside the RFHF headquarters at Fremont Local Market. Tickets are just $1 per person per round; enter as many times as you’d like!

The Fremont Local Market will be hosting Amy Reed’s book-signing for her “Wildflour Cookbook” until 4:00 PM, and then local mushroom guy Daniel Stewart will be giving demonstrations on how to use wild mushrooms to create different dye bath colors.

And don’t forget, Alma Law will also be holding his Riverton Haunted History Walking Tour at 6:00 PM!