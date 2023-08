(Riverton, WY) – It will be time for Friday night lights before you know it, 10’rs, and the Riverton High School Wolverines took to the gridiron for the first scrimmage of the year today, Saturday, August 19.

The Wolverines will be practicing until 11am, so head on over to the high school and show your support! h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10



Be sure to stay up to date on all things high school sports on our County 10 sports page, and keep an ear out for Jerrad Anderson’s calling of the games on JACK-FM!

Advertisement