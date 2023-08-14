Anderson to take over as “Voice of the Wolverines”

(Riverton, WY) – There will be a new voice for Riverton High School athletics this season as Jerrad Anderson steps into the broadcast booth. “I was lucky enough to do Riverton play-by-play several years ago and I’ve always considered it one of the coolest things I have ever gotten to do in my career,” Anderson said.

As a longtime Wyoming sportscaster, Anderson says he understands how important this job is. “I couldn’t be more excited to get the chance to cover games again. I’m an RHS alumni and a proud Wolverine supporter,” he said. “Because I have worked with, and learned from, people like John Gabrielsen and the late Rich Bircumshaw, I have developed an understanding and appreciation for how important this role is to the school and community of Riverton.”

Gabrielsen was JACK-FM’s RHS play-by-play guy last year and continues to work with County 10 as our “Game of the Week” broadcaster, which will highlight other Fremont County schools. John will also broadcast a full slate of Central Wyoming College volleyball and basketball for 88.1 Rustler Radio. “This is the second time in my career that I’ve taken over as Wolverines play-by-play after John Gabrielsen,” Anderson said. “That’s a pretty tough act to follow so I’m very appreciative of our viewers and listeners giving me a chance.”

Advertisement

Both Gabrielsen and Anderson swept the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters sports awards last year for ‘Best Play By Play’ and ‘Best Sports Coverage.’

Jerrad is anxious for the new football season, which will have a different look. “I’m looking forward to watching what I think will be a really exciting program. I think Riverton is in a really special spot athletically. A new coach, renewed program enthusiasm, and student-athletes in many different programs who are doing exceptional things,” Anderson said.

He added, “on a more personal level, I love building relationships throughout the course of a season with coaches, administration, athletes, parents, and fans. I’m looking forward to being around the program and getting to share the stories of these young athletes.”

Anderson will be working with Scott Fuller this season as his analyst. Scott is a longtime radio broadcaster and podcaster, as well as a high school football coach. “I am beyond thrilled to work with my longtime friend Scott Fuller this season. Scott and I became friends working in Riverton radio well over a decade ago and were, ironically, the “best men” at each other’s weddings. Scott has been coaching football in Minnesota and will offer a great perspective”

Advertisement

With County 10 continuing to evolve in the sports realm, Jerrad looks forward to what the company is offering. “With County 10 being involved in so many sports broadcasts last year, it’s hard to believe that was only year one for us. “It’s exciting to work for a company that truly cares about the well-being and people of Fremont County and that the mission of ‘community connection’ trickles down to local sports coverage.”

Jerrad concluded that while he’s anxious to dive into football and basketball coverage, he’ll be striving to cover all of the other athletic programs at RHS in addition to academic and extracurricular activities. “I’m excited to highlight the pep band, the cheerleaders, teachers throughout all of district 25, etc. I hope to make it a broadcast the entire community can enjoy.”

Catch the Riverton Wolverines this season on YouTube, Facebook, and Wyoming Association of Broadcasters Station of the Year 105.1 Jack F.M.

Advertisement