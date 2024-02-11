HappeningNow: Chrissy Effect Foundation ‘Sterling’s First Bake Sale’ providing treats at Teton Athletic Club

(Riverton, WY) – “Sterling’s First Bake Sale” will be providing delicious goodies at the Teton Athletic Club, located at 911 Flag Drive, today from 1:00 PM until the goods run out.

Sterling is the daughter of Chrissy Alley, who tragically passed away unexpectedly in 2022, and the bake sale will benefit The Chrissy Effect Foundation, which was set up in her honor to help people and families who face overwhelming financial burdens due to medical expenses.

“Every dime goes right back to the community,” shared Chrissy’s mother-in-law Tera. “Chrissy was all about making a difference, especially in kids lives.”

Alley also said that Sterling’s Bake Sale will be an annual event, and to be on the lookout for other fundraisers from the foundation in the future by visiting The Chrissy Foundation Facebook page.

Come on out and grab some goodies from Sterling before the Super Bowl and support an awesome cause!