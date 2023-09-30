HappeningNow: 4th annual Apple City Festival at the Pioneer Museum

(Lander, WY) – 4th annual Apple City Festival is happening today until 3:00 p.m. at the Pioneer Museum. There is local apple cider and apple samples, kids crafts, a petting zoo, and some speakers, who are quite knowledgeable on the subject of Lander’s apple history.

The museum is located at 1443 Main Street; for more information, visit their Facebook page or call 307-332-3373. Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Randy Wise and Cherie Lewis from the Pioneer Museum about this year’s festival! h/t Amara Fehring h/t Amara Fehring h/t Amara Fehring h/t Amara Fehring h/t Amara Fehring h/t Amara Fehring