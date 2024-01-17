Hampton Inn and Suites in Riverton Unveils Plans for a Multimillion Dollar Renovation Project

Hampton Inn and Suites, a flagship in hospitality excellence, is thrilled to announce an exciting and comprehensive renovation project. With an investment upwards of $2.4 million, the hotel is set to undergo a transformative makeover that will redefine quality and comfort.

Full-Scale Renovation: The project is scheduled to commence on February 19, with an estimated completion date at the end of May. This full-scale renovation will encompass every aspect of the hotel, from the lobby to guest rooms, ensuring a modern and inviting atmosphere for all visitors. Design rendering of updated meeting space. h/t Hampton Inn and Suites

Ongoing Deliveries: Throughout the renovation process, there will be ongoing deliveries of containers and materials to facilitate the seamless execution of the project. The management assures guests that every effort will be made to minimize any inconvenience during this period.

Community Partnership: With continued efforts to maintain community involvement, Hampton Inn and Suites is pleased to announce that all fixtures and appliances from the renovation will be available for sale. However, before opening to the public, Habitat for Humanity will have the first choice. This partnership reflects the hotel’s commitment to giving back and supporting local initiatives. Design rendering of updated guest rooms. h/t Hampton Inn and Suites

Technological Advancements: As part of the renovation, the hotel’s internet infrastructure will undergo a complete overhaul. This enhancement will enable guests to control key functions such as door locks, television, room temperature, lights, and other aspects of their stay seamlessly from one their personal devices. The management is enthusiastic about embracing these technological advancements to provide a more modern and convenient experience for guests.

Management Statement: The management of Hampton Inn and Suites expresses their excitement about this significant renovation project. “We are dedicated to providing our guests with the highest level of comfort and satisfaction. This multimillion-dollar investment underscores our commitment to excellence and ensures that Hampton Inn and Suites in Riverton continues to be a preferred destination for both business and leisure travelers,” said Ryan Preston, General Manager at Hampton Inn and Suites. Design rendering of updated fitness center. h/t Hampton Inn and Suites Design rendering of updated pool area. h/t Hampton Inn and Suites

Hampton Inn and Suites looks forward to welcoming guests to a rejuvenated and enhanced hospitality experience. For updates and more information on the renovation project, please visit their website or contact (307) 856-8500.