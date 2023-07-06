Get Ready for the 31st Annual Rocky Mountain Rebels Car Show and Autocross!

Rev your engines and mark your calendars because the 31st Annual Rocky Mountain Rebels Car Show and Autocross is just around the corner! From July 14th to July 16th, car enthusiasts from all over will gather in Riverton for a weekend filled with jaw-dropping cars, thrilling races, delicious food, and unforgettable fun. Whether you’re a hardcore restoration enthusiast or just looking for a great time, this event has something for everyone!

Friday Night Cruise

Kickstarting the festivities on July 14th is the iconic Friday Night Cruise. No registration is required for this event, so if you want to cruise, meet at 5 p.m. at Sutherlands with the parade beginning at 6 p.m. Join us as we parade through Riverton, showcasing a fantastic display of cars, trucks and bikes that will surely turn heads. After the parade, the fun continues on Riverton’s Main Street where vehicles will be on display, you can enjoy delectable food, explore various vendors and enjoy lively music until 10 p.m. Plus, downtown Riverton businesses have planned lots of events and specials, making it a night you won’t want to miss!

Saturday Car Show

The Rocky Mountain Rebels Car Show on is on July 15th. Early birds can park between 7-9 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m. To showcase your own four-wheeled pride and joy, the registration fee for car entries is $25. From classic cars to hot rods, this is your chance to admire the craftsmanship and passion that goes into these incredible vehicles. While immersing yourself in the world of automobiles, don’t forget to savor the delicious offerings from the Food Truck Rally, with a variety of mouthwatering treats. The day will culminate with awards being presented at 4 p.m., honoring the best of the best.

Autocross

For those seeking an extra adrenaline rush, the Autocross competition on both Saturday and Sunday is where the action happens. Registration opens bright and early from 7-8 a.m., followed by a drivers’ meeting at 8 a.m. Get ready to put your driving skills to the test as you navigate a challenging course, competing against other skilled drivers. The registration fee for the Autocross event is $40, and participants must have a valid driver’s license and current insurance. To ensure safety, all cars will be thoroughly tech inspected, providing a secure and thrilling experience for everyone involved. For more information, please contact Lee at 307-850-2807.

The 31st Annual Rocky Mountain Rebels Car Show and Autocross promises an unforgettable weekend filled with excitement, fun, and a shared love for remarkable automobiles. Whether you’re a dedicated car enthusiast, a casual admirer, or simply looking for a fantastic day out, this weekend has something for everyone. So mark your calendars for July 14th to July 16th, gather your friends and family, and head on down to experience the power, beauty, and exhilaration of the Rocky Mountain Rebels Car Show and Autocross. See you there!

The Rocky Mountain Rebels thanks the following sponsors: