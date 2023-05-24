Who has the Best in the 10 Margarita? It’s a battle between Bunks & 307 Bar and Grill!

The County 10 ‘Best in the 10: Margarita’ contest is rollin’ through Fremont County showcasing delicious hand crafted margarita’s from over 20 participating businesses! In partnership with Tequila Comisario, all recipes used this their liquor of choice!

Check out the contest page here and vote for the Best Margarita in the 10!

There have been over 900 votes so far and guess who is in the lead? ……. BUNKS BBQ!

The runner up with 149 vote difference is 307 Bar & Grill Country Club!

Thank you to the local businesses for participating in this fun new series. We’re excited to show off all the great businesses in Fremont County and we can’t wait to bring you more contests in the future!

We hope you enjoy the tasty creations, and always remember to have a designated driver!