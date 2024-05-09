Vote now in County 10’s Best Margarita in the 10 Contest featuring 3 new margaritas!

Attention margarita lovers! It’s time to sip, savor, and vote for your favorite margarita in County 10’s Best Margarita in the 10 Contest! Sponsored by Tequila Comisario, this year’s competition is hotter than ever, with $500 on the line for the winning bartender!

We’re excited to announce that three new margaritas have joined the lineup, adding even more flavor and excitement to the mix. From Bar Ten’s Audrey King with her Watermelon Jalapeno Margarita, to Blaine Stafford’s refreshing St. Germaine Margarita at the Derby Club, and Shi Smith’s playful Honey Pot Margarita at Cedar Bar, these renowned Riverton bars are bringing their A-game to the contest!

But the fun doesn’t stop there! With voting officially open, you have the power to decide which margarita will reign supreme. And here’s the twist – you can vote as many times as you want, once per hour! So gather your friends, taste test your way through the margaritas, and cast your votes for the most delicious concoction.

Remember, your votes will not only crown the Best Margarita in the 10 but also reward one talented bartender with the grand prize of $500, courtesy of Tequila Comisario.

So don’t wait! Head over to the contest page now, explore the new margaritas, and cast your votes to help your favorite bartender claim the title. Let the margarita madness begin!

Cheers to good times and great margaritas! 🍹✨