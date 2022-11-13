General Election Results certified Friday

(Lander, WY) – The 2022 General Election Canvass Board Meeting was held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Fremont County Courthouse, marking the certification of the official 2022 General Election results. Republican Party representative Ginger Bennett, County Clerk Julie Freese, and Democratic Party representative Rod Haper. h/t Vince Tropea photo

Following the swearing in of Republican Party representative Ginger Bennett, County Clerk Julie Freese, and Democratic Party representative Rod Haper, an audit of 5% of the voting machines was conducted, required by Wyoming Statute.

In this case, only one machine needed to be tested which was from the Shoshoni vote center.

Freese noted that three provisional ballots were submitted, but the people who submitted them did not provide the further documentation needed, so they were not added to the official count.

There was one material error, where an electronic pollbook judge put in a new voter that needed a non-standard address, which means the address was not in the regular county address library.

“The voter should have been voting in District 4-1, but they put in 13-1,” Freese explained. Voter turnout was looked at in both precincts, countywide and statewide, and the vote did not affect the outcome of any of those races.

The official results were then checked and confirmed, and are shared below.

County

Commission District #1: Clarence Thomas – 899

Commission District #3: Ron Fabrizius – 1,355

Commission District #4: Michael Jones – 2,612

County Coroner: Erin Ivie – 11,474

County Attorney: Patrick LeBrun – 10,501

County Sheriff: Ryan Lee – 11,173

County Clerk: Julie Freese – 11,392

County Treasurer: James Anderson – 10,812

County Assessor: Tara Berg – 11,109

Clerk of District Court: Kristi Green – 11,280

Mayor

Dubois: Patricia Neveaux – 269

Hudson: Sherry Oler – 83

Pavillion: Matthew Pattison – 58

Shoshoni: Joel Highsmith – 118

Lander: Monte Richardson – 1,553

Riverton: Timothy Hancock – 1,642

Council

Lander: Ward 1: Joshua Hahn – 513 Ward 2: Missy White – 595 Ward 3: John Larsen – 865

Riverton: 4Y: Ward 1: Kyle Larson – 559 / 2Y: Ward 1: Dean Peranteaux – 552 Ward 2: Karla Borders – 843 Ward 3: Michael Bailey – 862

Pavillion: 4Y: Jacque Stoldt – 49 / 2Y: 1. Patricia Johnson (no numbers stated) 2. Lori Blowers (no numbers stated)

Dubois: 4Y: 1. Bruce Thompson (no numbers stated) 2. Amanda Ysen (no numbers stated) / 2Y: 1. Randall Lahr – 365

Hudson: 1. Mary Anne Robeson – 94 2. Bruno Bonella – 89

Shoshoni: 1. Tammie Hardtke (no numbers stated) 2. Jacob Stetler (no numbers stated)

CWC Sub-Districts

#2: 1. Craig Tollman – 6,919 2. Gay Hughes – 5,167

#4: Paula Hunker – 9,455

School Districts

FCSD #1: 1. Karen Harms – 2,190 2. Jared Kail – 2,136 3. Mike McConnell – 1,950 4. Aileen Brew – 1,805

FCSD #2: 1. Chris Sabatka – 631 2. Laurie Yaracz – 531 3. Shawn Hess – 514 4. Jill Judd – 507

FCSD #6: 1. Dawn Leonhardt – 447 2. Van Hill – 345 3. David Befus – 305

FCSD #14: 1. Arline Tropser – 180 2. Sanford Friday Sr. – 132

FCSD #21: 1. Carla Mann – 159 2. Tex Leclair – 125

FCSD #24: 4Y: 1. Jock Campbell – 446 2. Lynn Thompson – 414 3. Gavin Woody – 379 4. Gerald Jarrard – 269 / 2Y: Jennifer Gardner – 520

FCSD #25: 4Y: 1. Jody Ray – 2,741 2. Teri Kucera – 2,382 3. Terry Cantrell – 1,843 / 2Y: Lori Morrow – 1,537

FCSD #38: 1. Leo Hanway – 93 2. Rebecca Bell – 66

Cemetery Directors

Dubois: 1. Bruce John Thompson – 608 2. Margaret Wells – 574 3. Rosemary Graff – 501

Mountain View: 1.Robert Davis – 4,432 2. Rose Stanbury – 4,069 3. Gerri Boesch – 3,462

Shoshoni-Lysite: 4Y: 1. Hazel Scheafer – 219 2. Cynthia Moravek – 216 3. David Manchester – 211 / 2Y: 1. Lyle Delay – 220 2. Becky Zent – 194

Conservation Districts

Dubois Crowheart Rural: Ashlynn Eastman – 430

Dubois Crowheart Urban: Reg Phillips – 495

Dubois Crowheart At Large: Eric Thompson – 804

Popo Agie Rural: 1. Bryan Hamilton – 2,909 2. Sally Espinosa – 2,227 3. Douglas Thompson – 2,064

Lower Wind River Urban: Ray Appelhance – 5,161

Lower Wind River Rural: Ron Lucas – 3,823

Lower Wind River At Large: Nick Biltoft – 4,905

Fire Protection Districts

Dubois Subdistrict 3: Michael Codevilla – 783

Dubois Subdistrict 5: Gary Bradbury – 732

Fremont: 1.Kelly Gardner – 1,973 2. Paul Downey – 1,816

Jeffrey City: Tyler Murphree – 45

Shoshoni Senior Citizen District

Citizen Service District: 1. Teresa Taylor – 223 2. Joan Geis – 199 3. Ken Cundall – 18 (Write-Ins)

The Lodging Tax Renewal passed with 9,528 votes, and the Shoshoni Senior Citizen Mill Levy Renewal passed with 222 votes.

Following the General Election Canvass Board Meeting, the Post-Election Audit was then conducted.