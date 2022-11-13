General Election Results certified Friday

(Lander, WY) – The 2022 General Election Canvass Board Meeting was held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Fremont County Courthouse, marking the certification of the official 2022 General Election results.
Following the swearing in of Republican Party representative Ginger Bennett, County Clerk Julie Freese, and Democratic Party representative Rod Haper, an audit of 5% of the voting machines was conducted, required by Wyoming Statute.
In this case, only one machine needed to be tested which was from the Shoshoni vote center.
Freese noted that three provisional ballots were submitted, but the people who submitted them did not provide the further documentation needed, so they were not added to the official count.
There was one material error, where an electronic pollbook judge put in a new voter that needed a non-standard address, which means the address was not in the regular county address library.
“The voter should have been voting in District 4-1, but they put in 13-1,” Freese explained. Voter turnout was looked at in both precincts, countywide and statewide, and the vote did not affect the outcome of any of those races.
The official results were then checked and confirmed, and are shared below.
County
Commission District #1: Clarence Thomas – 899
Commission District #3: Ron Fabrizius – 1,355
Commission District #4: Michael Jones – 2,612
County Coroner: Erin Ivie – 11,474
County Attorney: Patrick LeBrun – 10,501
County Sheriff: Ryan Lee – 11,173
County Clerk: Julie Freese – 11,392
County Treasurer: James Anderson – 10,812
County Assessor: Tara Berg – 11,109
Clerk of District Court: Kristi Green – 11,280
Mayor
Dubois: Patricia Neveaux – 269
Hudson: Sherry Oler – 83
Pavillion: Matthew Pattison – 58
Shoshoni: Joel Highsmith – 118
Lander: Monte Richardson – 1,553
Riverton: Timothy Hancock – 1,642
Council
Lander: Ward 1: Joshua Hahn – 513 Ward 2: Missy White – 595 Ward 3: John Larsen – 865
Riverton: 4Y: Ward 1: Kyle Larson – 559 / 2Y: Ward 1: Dean Peranteaux – 552 Ward 2: Karla Borders – 843 Ward 3: Michael Bailey – 862
Pavillion: 4Y: Jacque Stoldt – 49 / 2Y: 1. Patricia Johnson (no numbers stated) 2. Lori Blowers (no numbers stated)
Dubois: 4Y: 1. Bruce Thompson (no numbers stated) 2. Amanda Ysen (no numbers stated) / 2Y: 1. Randall Lahr – 365
Hudson: 1. Mary Anne Robeson – 94 2. Bruno Bonella – 89
Shoshoni: 1. Tammie Hardtke (no numbers stated) 2. Jacob Stetler (no numbers stated)
CWC Sub-Districts
#2: 1. Craig Tollman – 6,919 2. Gay Hughes – 5,167
#4: Paula Hunker – 9,455
School Districts
FCSD #1: 1. Karen Harms – 2,190 2. Jared Kail – 2,136 3. Mike McConnell – 1,950 4. Aileen Brew – 1,805
FCSD #2: 1. Chris Sabatka – 631 2. Laurie Yaracz – 531 3. Shawn Hess – 514 4. Jill Judd – 507
FCSD #6: 1. Dawn Leonhardt – 447 2. Van Hill – 345 3. David Befus – 305
FCSD #14: 1. Arline Tropser – 180 2. Sanford Friday Sr. – 132
FCSD #21: 1. Carla Mann – 159 2. Tex Leclair – 125
FCSD #24: 4Y: 1. Jock Campbell – 446 2. Lynn Thompson – 414 3. Gavin Woody – 379 4. Gerald Jarrard – 269 / 2Y: Jennifer Gardner – 520
FCSD #25: 4Y: 1. Jody Ray – 2,741 2. Teri Kucera – 2,382 3. Terry Cantrell – 1,843 / 2Y: Lori Morrow – 1,537
FCSD #38: 1. Leo Hanway – 93 2. Rebecca Bell – 66
Cemetery Directors
Dubois: 1. Bruce John Thompson – 608 2. Margaret Wells – 574 3. Rosemary Graff – 501
Mountain View: 1.Robert Davis – 4,432 2. Rose Stanbury – 4,069 3. Gerri Boesch – 3,462
Shoshoni-Lysite: 4Y: 1. Hazel Scheafer – 219 2. Cynthia Moravek – 216 3. David Manchester – 211 / 2Y: 1. Lyle Delay – 220 2. Becky Zent – 194
Conservation Districts
Dubois Crowheart Rural: Ashlynn Eastman – 430
Dubois Crowheart Urban: Reg Phillips – 495
Dubois Crowheart At Large: Eric Thompson – 804
Popo Agie Rural: 1. Bryan Hamilton – 2,909 2. Sally Espinosa – 2,227 3. Douglas Thompson – 2,064
Lower Wind River Urban: Ray Appelhance – 5,161
Lower Wind River Rural: Ron Lucas – 3,823
Lower Wind River At Large: Nick Biltoft – 4,905
Fire Protection Districts
Dubois Subdistrict 3: Michael Codevilla – 783
Dubois Subdistrict 5: Gary Bradbury – 732
Fremont: 1.Kelly Gardner – 1,973 2. Paul Downey – 1,816
Jeffrey City: Tyler Murphree – 45
Shoshoni Senior Citizen District
Citizen Service District: 1. Teresa Taylor – 223 2. Joan Geis – 199 3. Ken Cundall – 18 (Write-Ins)
The Lodging Tax Renewal passed with 9,528 votes, and the Shoshoni Senior Citizen Mill Levy Renewal passed with 222 votes.
Following the General Election Canvass Board Meeting, the Post-Election Audit was then conducted.