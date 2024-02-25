Trembly a 3-time state champion – Philleo – Ruby, Cyrus, Philleo second

Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly won his third state wrestling championship, this one at 190 pounds, to complete a stellar prep career.
Trembly was the only Class 2-A state champion from Fremont County but he had lots of company in bringing home medals from the state tournament at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Dubois 106-pound wrestler Sammie Cyrus reached the championship match, finishing second as did 132-pound Aidan Ruby of Wind River and 138-pound Wiley Philleo of Shoshoni.
Wind River’s Isaac Gardner was third at 165 as was Shoshoni’s Branson Thompson at 106. Landon Rhyne of Wind River was fourth at 113 pounds. Shoshoni’s Ethan Tarango was fifth at 120.
Wyoming Indian heavyweights Ben Niedo and Roland Burton met in the fifth/sixth match with Niedo taking the fifth-place medal and Burton the sixth.
Boys Class 2-A State Wrestling Championships Team Scores: 1. Moorcroft 236, 2. Kemmerer 203, 3. Lingle Ft. Laramie/Southeast 174, 4. Big Piney 160, 5. Thermopolis 159. 6. Lovell 110, 7. Cokeville 85, 8. Greybull/Riverside 74, 9. Shoshoni 66, 10. Wind River 64, 11. Dubois 63.5, 12. Upton 60.5, 13. Wright 57, 14. Glenrock 56, 15. Tongue River 40.5, 16 Saratoga 34.5, 17. Wyoming Indian 27, 18. Hulett 23, 19. Rocky Mountain 17, 20. Big Horn/Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow 4, 22. Sundance 3, 23. Niobrara County 0
Boys Class 2-A State Wrestling Championships Individual Results:
106: 1. Caleb Brown, BP, 2. Sammie Cyrus, DUB, 3. Branson Thompson, SHO
First place match: Caleb Brown, BP over Sammie Cyrus, DUB Fall 1:10
Third place match: Branson Thompson, SHO over Abel Jiminez, KEM Dec 4-0
113: 1. Brody Allen, GLN, 4. Landon Rhyne, WR
Third place match: Dominic Sanchez, BP over Landon Rhyne, WR Dec 5-0
120: 1. Nathan Fish, LFL/SE, 5. Ethan Tarango, SHO
Fifth place match: Ethan Tarango, SHO over Kade Haynes, MOOR MD 10-0
126: 1. Roany Proffit, KEM
132: 1. Braydnn Terry, MOOR, 2. Aidan Ruby, WR
First place match: Braydnn Terry, MOOR over Aidan Ruby, WR Dec 11-6
138: 1. Trenton Sheehan, MOOR, 2. Wiley Philleo, SHO
First place match: Trenton Sheehan, MOOR over Wiley Philleo, SHO TF 15-0
144: 1. Kaleb Brothwell, LFL
150: 1. Louden Bremer, LFL
157: 1. Gabe Emery, LFL
165: 1. Brody Sorensen, THM, 3. Isaac Gardner, WR
Third place match: Isaac Gardner, WR over Owen Thomson, WRI MD 16-5
175: 1. Ty Strohschein, GRE/RIV, 6. Siler Hess, DUB
Fifth place match: Spencer Cuthrell, MOOR over Siler Hess, Fall :15
190: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB
First place match: Wyatt Trembly, DUB over Wyatt Allred, MOOR Fall :38
215: 1. Owen Barton, KEM
285: 1. James Love, LOV, 5. Ben Niedo, WI, 6. Roland Burton, WI
Fifth place match: Ben Neido, WI over Roland Burton, WI NC