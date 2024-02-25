Trembly a 3-time state champion – Philleo – Ruby, Cyrus, Philleo second

Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly won his third state wrestling championship, this one at 190 pounds, to complete a stellar prep career.

Trembly was the only Class 2-A state champion from Fremont County but he had lots of company in bringing home medals from the state tournament at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Wiley Philleo turned this Wright wrestler to reach the 138-pound finals – h/t Wyopreps

Dubois 106-pound wrestler Sammie Cyrus reached the championship match, finishing second as did 132-pound Aidan Ruby of Wind River and 138-pound Wiley Philleo of Shoshoni.

Aidan Ruby worked from above to reach the 132-pound finals – h/t Wyopreps

Wind River senior Isaac Gardner at 165 pounds – h/t Wyopreps

Wind River’s Isaac Gardner was third at 165 as was Shoshoni’s Branson Thompson at 106. Landon Rhyne of Wind River was fourth at 113 pounds. Shoshoni’s Ethan Tarango was fifth at 120. Sammie Cyrus locked up his semi-final opponent – h/t Adria Trembly

Wyoming Indian heavyweights Ben Niedo and Roland Burton met in the fifth/sixth match with Niedo taking the fifth-place medal and Burton the sixth. Landon Rhyne faced off against a Glenrock wrestler – h/t Wyopreps

Boys Class 2-A State Wrestling Championships Team Scores: 1. Moorcroft 236, 2. Kemmerer 203, 3. Lingle Ft. Laramie/Southeast 174, 4. Big Piney 160, 5. Thermopolis 159. 6. Lovell 110, 7. Cokeville 85, 8. Greybull/Riverside 74, 9. Shoshoni 66, 10. Wind River 64, 11. Dubois 63.5, 12. Upton 60.5, 13. Wright 57, 14. Glenrock 56, 15. Tongue River 40.5, 16 Saratoga 34.5, 17. Wyoming Indian 27, 18. Hulett 23, 19. Rocky Mountain 17, 20. Big Horn/Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow 4, 22. Sundance 3, 23. Niobrara County 0

Boys Class 2-A State Wrestling Championships Individual Results:

106: 1. Caleb Brown, BP, 2. Sammie Cyrus, DUB, 3. Branson Thompson, SHO

First place match: Caleb Brown, BP over Sammie Cyrus, DUB Fall 1:10

Third place match: Branson Thompson, SHO over Abel Jiminez, KEM Dec 4-0

113: 1. Brody Allen, GLN, 4. Landon Rhyne, WR

Third place match: Dominic Sanchez, BP over Landon Rhyne, WR Dec 5-0

120: 1. Nathan Fish, LFL/SE, 5. Ethan Tarango, SHO

Fifth place match: Ethan Tarango, SHO over Kade Haynes, MOOR MD 10-0

126: 1. Roany Proffit, KEM

132: 1. Braydnn Terry, MOOR, 2. Aidan Ruby, WR

First place match: Braydnn Terry, MOOR over Aidan Ruby, WR Dec 11-6

138: 1. Trenton Sheehan, MOOR, 2. Wiley Philleo, SHO

First place match: Trenton Sheehan, MOOR over Wiley Philleo, SHO TF 15-0

144: 1. Kaleb Brothwell, LFL

150: 1. Louden Bremer, LFL

157: 1. Gabe Emery, LFL

165: 1. Brody Sorensen, THM, 3. Isaac Gardner, WR

Third place match: Isaac Gardner, WR over Owen Thomson, WRI MD 16-5

175: 1. Ty Strohschein, GRE/RIV, 6. Siler Hess, DUB

Fifth place match: Spencer Cuthrell, MOOR over Siler Hess, Fall :15

190: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB

First place match: Wyatt Trembly, DUB over Wyatt Allred, MOOR Fall :38

215: 1. Owen Barton, KEM

285: 1. James Love, LOV, 5. Ben Niedo, WI, 6. Roland Burton, WI

Fifth place match: Ben Neido, WI over Roland Burton, WI NC