Rhyne – Philleo – Trembly West 2A Champs

Wrangler Gym in Shoshoni was hopping Saturday with 11 teams converging on three mats for the Class 2-A West Regional Wrestling Tournament. A trio of Fremont County wrestlers were crowned regional champion, with Wind River’s Landon Rhyne winning the 113-pound division, Shoshoni’s Wiley Philleo taking the gold at 138 pounds, and Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly taking the 190-pound crown. Wyatt Trembly waits for the official to slap the mat – h/t Randy Tucker

Joining the three champions are 23 other wrestlers who qualified for next weekend’s all-class state championship tournament at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Shoshoni’s Wyatt Eadus against a Thermopolis wrestler – h/t Randy Tucker

Wind River had 10 wrestlers qualify, Shoshoni seven, Wyoming Indian five, and Dubois four.

Christopher C’Hair against a Kemmerer wrestler – h/t Randy Tucker

Kemmerer continued to dominate the regional meet, but Thermopolis made a strong showing in scoring 178.5 points, just 15 behind the Rangers. Damien Knigge looked for an opening – h/t Randy Tucker

Wyoming Indian isn’t regarded as a wrestling school in light of the Chiefs basketball tradition, but they are a team on the rise with good numbers, and high interest under head coach Todd Ghormley. Wyoming Indian head coach Todd Ghormley talked to Avery Posey after his match with his brother Aven – h/t Randy Tucker

Dubois senior Hayden Howard had his tournament ended early with a dislocated knee. Wyatt Trembly, Kaleb Gleim, Siler Hess, and Hayden Howard wait for the ambulance to transport Howard, who suffered a dislocated knee – h/t Adria Trembly

Class 2-A West Regional Wrestling Team Scores: 1. Kemmerer 193.5, 2. Thermopolis 178.5, 3. Big piney 156.5, 4. Lovell 110, 5. Greybull/Riverside 103, 6. Cokeville 93, 7. Wind River 77, 8. Dubois 64.5, 9. Shoshoni 59, 10. Wyoming Indian 43, 11. Rocky Mountain 13

106: 1. Caleb Brown, BP, 2. Sammie Cyrus, DUB, 8. Branson Thompson, SHO

113: 1. Landon Rhyne, WR, 3. Brody Shepard, SHO, 4. Logan Gardner, WR, 8. Aven Posey, WI

120: 1. Cannon Boren, THM, 5. Kolton Martinez, WR, 7. Ethan Tarango, SHO

126: 1. Roany Proffit, KEM, 3. Aidan Miller, WI

132: 1. Flint Linford, COK, 3. Aidan Ruby, WR

138: 1. Wiley Philleo, SHO, 5. Kaleb Gleim, DUB, 6. Camron Horn, WR

144: 1. Will War, THM 7. Isaiah Remacle, WR

150: 1. David Farrington, BP, 6. Holden Yeates, WR

157: 1. Micah Petersen, COK, 4. Kayden Sixberry, WR, 8. Logan Jensen, WR

165: 1. Graison Kelley, KEM, 3. Isaac Gardner, WR, 6. Peyton Klaproth, SHO

175: 1. Ty Strohschein, G/R, 4. Siler Hess, DUB

190: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB, 6. Warren Fletcher, SHO, 7. Wyatt Eadus, SHO

215: 1. Owen Barton, KEM, 5. Christopher C’Hair, WI

285: 1. James Love, LOV, 3. Ben Niedo, WI, 4. Roland Burton, WI