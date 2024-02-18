Rhyne – Philleo – Trembly West 2A Champs

Wrangler Gym in Shoshoni was hopping Saturday with 11 teams converging on three mats for the Class 2-A West Regional Wrestling Tournament. A trio of Fremont County wrestlers were crowned regional champion, with Wind River’s Landon Rhyne winning the 113-pound division, Shoshoni’s Wiley Philleo taking the gold at 138 pounds, and Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly taking the 190-pound crown.
Joining the three champions are 23 other wrestlers who qualified for next weekend’s all-class state championship tournament at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Wind River had 10 wrestlers qualify, Shoshoni seven, Wyoming Indian five, and Dubois four.
Kemmerer continued to dominate the regional meet, but Thermopolis made a strong showing in scoring 178.5 points, just 15 behind the Rangers.
Wyoming Indian isn’t regarded as a wrestling school in light of the Chiefs basketball tradition, but they are a team on the rise with good numbers, and high interest under head coach Todd Ghormley.
Dubois senior Hayden Howard had his tournament ended early with a dislocated knee.
Class 2-A West Regional Wrestling Team Scores: 1. Kemmerer 193.5, 2. Thermopolis 178.5, 3. Big piney 156.5, 4. Lovell 110, 5. Greybull/Riverside 103, 6. Cokeville 93, 7. Wind River 77, 8. Dubois 64.5, 9. Shoshoni 59, 10. Wyoming Indian 43, 11. Rocky Mountain 13
106: 1. Caleb Brown, BP, 2. Sammie Cyrus, DUB, 8. Branson Thompson, SHO
113: 1. Landon Rhyne, WR, 3. Brody Shepard, SHO, 4. Logan Gardner, WR, 8. Aven Posey, WI
120: 1. Cannon Boren, THM, 5. Kolton Martinez, WR, 7. Ethan Tarango, SHO
126: 1. Roany Proffit, KEM, 3. Aidan Miller, WI
132: 1. Flint Linford, COK, 3. Aidan Ruby, WR
138: 1. Wiley Philleo, SHO, 5. Kaleb Gleim, DUB, 6. Camron Horn, WR
144: 1. Will War, THM 7. Isaiah Remacle, WR
150: 1. David Farrington, BP, 6. Holden Yeates, WR
157: 1. Micah Petersen, COK, 4. Kayden Sixberry, WR, 8. Logan Jensen, WR
165: 1. Graison Kelley, KEM, 3. Isaac Gardner, WR, 6. Peyton Klaproth, SHO
175: 1. Ty Strohschein, G/R, 4. Siler Hess, DUB
190: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB, 6. Warren Fletcher, SHO, 7. Wyatt Eadus, SHO
215: 1. Owen Barton, KEM, 5. Christopher C’Hair, WI
285: 1. James Love, LOV, 3. Ben Niedo, WI, 4. Roland Burton, WI