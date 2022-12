Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Congratulations, Lydia!

Lydia Webb, a second grade student, is recognized as this week’s “Gannett Peak Kid of the Week”. Lydia is kind and hard working. She appreciates each of her classmates and those around her. She is a true gem to have in class and her love of learning is appreciated. Way to go, Lydia!

