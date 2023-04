Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Congratulations, Wilka!

Wilka Nichols-Craig, a first grade student, is recognized as this week’s “Gannett Peak Kid of the Week”. Wilka is a kind hearted and hardworking student. This year, her academic and social skills have blossomed. She is a joy to be around and makes her classroom a happier place to be. You can catch Wilka helping her peers, including those who feel left out and writing sweet notes to friends. Way to go, Wilka!

