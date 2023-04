Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Congratulations, Luca!

Luca Hunkerstorm, a Kindergarten student, is recognized as this week’s “Gannett Peak Kid of the Week”. Luca is an incredible human. He is safe, respectful, and responsible everywhere he goes. He is creative and has a sense of wonder that brings joy to everyone around him. Way to go, Luca!



Advertisement