Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Congratulations, Haisley!

Haisley Foster, a Kindergarten student, is recognized as this week’s “Gannett Peak Kid of the Week”. Haisley is quick to do things she knows will bring others joy. She’s respectful towards other kids, as well as adults, and she always brings so much energy and happiness to the classroom with her excitement for learning. She is a responsible student and an amazing friend to everyone around her. Way to go, Haisley!



