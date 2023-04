Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Congratulations, Sam!

Sam Snyder, a third grade student, is recognized as this week’s “Gannett Peak Kid of the Week”. Sam is an exemplary Gannett Peak Cougar. He is a model for being respectful, responsible, and safe. Beyond that, he is incredibly kind to everyone he meets. Sam goes above and beyond in everything he does. From art to engineering design to classroom work, Sam is always putting his best foot forward. Way to go, Sam!

