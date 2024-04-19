Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Elanor Bryant & Kylie Visher

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Elanor Bryant, a first grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Elanor has grown so much this year! She is always the first one to say, “Thank you,” and she LOVES to learn all the things. She tries hard to remain positive and treat her friends and other adults kindly and respectfully! We are proud of Elanor and her continued growth!

Kylie Visher, a third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Kylie is a hard worker who is dedicated to bettering herself as a learner and as an individual. She is a friend to everyone around her and is a reliable student. I can always count on her to complete her work, and to help out others as needed. Kylie has continued to come out of her shell since the beginning of the school year and is building confidence through everything she accomplishes.

