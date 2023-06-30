Further sentencing for murder suspect Washington awaits trials of other parties involved

(Lander, WY) – The following is the most up to date information on the judicial status of Chasity Washington, one of the three parties charged in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Dewey.

Dewey was found beaten, stabbed, and under a burning tire in a Riverton residence on August 24.

Kasia Monroe and Jason Quiver, the other two parties charged, will have updates in the coming days.

For her reported role in the homicide, Washington was charged with accessory before the fact to murder in the second degree, arson in the first degree, and firearm theft.

Despite her initial “not guilty” pleas, a change of plea hearing was held for Washington after a plea agreement was filed on her behalf on April 17.

At the hearing, Washington pled guilty to Count 1 (accessory before the fact to murder in the second degree) pursuant to North Carolina v. Alford.

An Alford plea, “also known as a “best-interests plea,” registers a formal admission of guilt towards charges in criminal court while the defendant simultaneously expresses their innocence toward those same charges.”

Washington also changed her “not guilty” plea to “guilty” for Count 2 (arson in the first degree).

Washington further agreed to testify in the trials of Quiver and Monroe, and to cooperate fully with their investigations, whether charged or uncharged.

Upon successful completion of the above, Washington would be sentenced to “not less than 25 nor more than 40 years in the custody of the Department of Corrections” for Count 1, and “not less than 8 nor more than 10 years in the custody of the Department of Corrections suspended by probation for 10 years, with the other terms and conditions of probation at the Court’s discretion.”

If the plea agreement is accepted, the firearm theft charged would be dropped, and the ensuing sentences would be served consecutively to each other.

Washington also agreed to the stipulation that further sentencing might be delayed until the trials of the other parties have been conducted.

Washington’s Presentence Investigation Report was filed and sealed on June 22.

As stated above, County 10 will publish updates for Quiver and Monroe in the coming days.

Updates on Washington’s future sentencing will be available here.

