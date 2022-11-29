August homicide suspect pled ‘not guilty’ to accessory before the fact to murder in the second degree, arson in the first degree, firearm theft charges

(Lander, WY) – Chasity Washington pled “not guilty” to all charges filed against her at her November 29 arraignment hearing, overseen by the Honorable Judge Marvin Tyler.

Those charges include accessory before the fact to murder in the second degree, arson in the first degree, and firearm theft; all felonies.

Washington was one of three parties charged in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Dewey, who was found beaten, stabbed, and under a burning tire in a Riverton residence on August 24.

It should also be noted that Washington additionally pled “not guilty” to a separate, delivery of methamphetamine felony charge at this same hearing, which she faces after statements made during the interviews conducted for homicide case.

A jury trial was ordered, with dates yet to be decided.

County 10 will provide further updates for Washington, as well as the other two suspected parties, when they become available.